Source: Abducted Gokwe girl dumped in Kadoma – The Southern Eye

A 16-YEAR-OLD Gokwe girl was reportedly abducted by suspected Zanu PF supporters and dumped near Kadoma.

Chairmaine Chiremba, a learner at Njelele High School, was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday.

Her father Christopher said he discovered that his daughter was missing when his wife went to wake her up to prepare for school.

Chiremba said his wife found blood stains on the veranda of their bedroom with a note written, usivhotela Zanu PF mwana tatora translated “you should vote for Zanu PF, we have taken the child.”

Chiremba said his daughter was at Kadoma Police Station.

“I am currently getting information that she is housed at Kadoma police and is safe,” he said.

“She was dumped along the highway by a black (Toyota) Wish car with no number plates.

“She is still in custody at Kadoma Police Station and they said they are making arrangements to ferry her to Gokwe centre.”

Although the motive of the kidnapping was not clear, Chiremba said in 2013, his wife contested as a councillor under then MDC-T and lost.

He said the couple has since joined Zanu PF and voted in the recent primary elections.

Midlands police could not be reached for comment.