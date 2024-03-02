Source: Reprieve for Binga marginalised learners –Newsday Zimbabwe

HUNDREDS of marginalised learners drawn from different schools in the Negande area, Kariba, recently received a major boost after a United States-based philanthropist donated stationery.

Chenayi Siachakanzwa, through her organisation, Tinovimba Trust, said despite the donation, they have also selected learners to represent Mashonaland West province in the spelling bee competitions whose finals will be held in Abuja,Nigeria.

“We donated stationery and a few clothes to more than 250 beneficiaries in Negande. We also introduced a spelling bee competition where 10 schools participated,” Siachakanzwa said.

“We selected 10 students that will represent the province in Chinhoyi sometime this month and if they make it, they will go to Abuja, Nigeria, for some competition in December. This is the first time for the district to hold such a programme and we hope the next edition will be bigger and better.”

The spelling bee competition was held at Siakobvu Primary School in pursuit of hidden talent among the youths in rural areas.

“The spelling bee contestants will be going to Lomagundi College for another competition in preparation for Abuja,” Siachakanzwa said.

“I want to see the young generation succeed through their natural academic talent as we move to end child marriages, drug abuse and HIV and Aids.”