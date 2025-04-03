Research Council hosts industrialisation indaba

Executive Secretary of the RCZ Dr Partson Chikudza announced the indaba, highlighting its objective to leverage research findings to inform sustainable industrialisation and economic development across the country.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

THE Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) is set to make history by hosting the Inaugural Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba on April 23.

This event will take place at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds pavilion in Bulawayo, coinciding with the 65th ZITF.

Executive Secretary of the RCZ Dr Partson Chikudza announced the indaba, highlighting its objective to leverage research findings to inform sustainable industrialisation and economic development across the country.

“The Research Council of Zimbabwe is proud to host the Inaugural Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba during the 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair,” said Dr Chikudza.

“The objective of the Indaba is to promote the utilisation of the research results in informing sustainable Industrialisation and economic development in the country.

“Experience engaging presentations, valuable networking opportunities and interactive sessions,” said Dr Chikudza.

The event promises a rich agenda featuring engaging presentations from thought leaders in the field, as well as valuable networking opportunities for participants.