Zimbabwe to accede to aviation safety protocol

The announcement was made by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

CABINET has approved the accession to the protocol incorporating Article 3BIS into the convention on International Civil Aviation, commonly known as the Chicago Convention, aimed at enhancing aviation safety.

The protocol aims to ensure that civil aviation aircraft in flight are protected from the use of weapons during interceptions, prioritising the safety of passengers and crew.

Dr Muswere said the adoption of the protocol aligns Zimbabwe with international standards and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to aviation safety.

“Under the legislative programme, Cabinet considered and approved the accession to the protocol incorporating article 3BIS into the convention on the International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention),” he said.

Dr Muswere said the objective of the Protocol Incorporating Article 3BIS into the Convention on the International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) is to ensure the non-use of weapons against civil aviation aircraft in flight, so that in case of interception, the lives of persons on board and the safety of aircraft must not be endangered.

“The benefits of acceding to the Protocol include enhancement of aviation safety and security through protection of lives, ensuring smooth aircraft operations, guaranteed prevention of unlawful interference, and maintenance of public trust in the sector and airspace.

“By acceding to the Protocol, Zimbabwe’s legal framework will conform to the obligations of the Chicago Convention which most progressive nations of the World are party to.”

The decision to join the protocol is expected to bolster public trust in Zimbabwe’s airspace and contribute to a safer travel environment for both domestic and international flights.

It also positions Zimbabwe alongside progressive countries that have already embraced these essential safety measures.