Source: Resident launches Byo feeding project – The Southern Eye

A BULAWAYO-BASED businesswoman has launched the MaGolide Foundation aimed at assisting less-privileged members of the community in St Peters, a settlement outside the city.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Sazini Tshuma said she was motivated to start the project after seeing increasing numbers of members of communities in deep poverty.

“I noticed one mentally-challenged person who was being ill-treated by his family which denied him food, so I decided to help him,” she said.

“I also noticed that we have the elderly who have been neglected by their children who stay outside the country. They need someone to look after them and provide them with food. This has made me launch this foundation so I have easy access to my beneficiaries.”

Tshuma invited well-wishers to assist her in looking after approximately 35 children and 16 elderly people, with more needy people expected to join the list.

“I need more donors and well-wishers to help us with food so that we feed them, accordingly. We have a lot of people who need help in my community and it hurts me when I fail to cater for all of them as I fund the project on my own,” she said.

“I have also been forced to turn down some of them because of that and it is not a good thing to do. I am sincerely asking for donations so that we can help them.”