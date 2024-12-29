Source: Residents lament drug peddling in CBD – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo residents have lamented rampant drug peddling in the city’s central business district (CBD), saying this is contributing to a spike in the crime rate.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association provincial secretary for administration Thabani Ndlovu, said the CBD was now a dangerous place.

“The big problem we are facing is that drug dealers are also selling alcohol on the streets,” Ndlovu said.

“It is no wonder that there is an increase in the crime rate in the CBD, and not only that, the elderly and other citizens are at the mercy of these youths when they get high on drugs.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson assistant inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the police were concerned about drug-related crimes.

“We urge the public to inform the police on those conducting illegal activities as we are there to make the citizens’ lives better,” Msebele said.

Recently, residents appealed to police to conduct a door-to-door crackdown in the fight against drug and illegal substance abuse.

The government has admitted that the country is facing a growing problem of substance abuse especially among unemployed youth.

In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug andSubstance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) and called for stiffer penalties against drug peddlers.