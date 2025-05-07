Source: Residents oppose Gwanda council vehicle tender – The Southern Eye

THE Gwanda Progressive Residents Association (GPRA) has challenged the local authority’s initiation of a tender process to acquire six vehicles at the expense of service delivery.

Gwanda Municipality recently published General Notice 417 of 2025 inviting domestic competitive bidding for the supply and delivery of new vehicles including a new minibus, two new single cab service vehicles and a Toyota Fortuner 2,8 litre double cab 4×4 manual vehicle.

The tender also includes the supply and delivery of a Toyota Hilux 2.8l double cab 4×4 manual vehicle and a Toyota Fortuner 2.8l 4×4 manual vehicle with the closing date for bidding set for April 14 this year.

Council also called for tenders for the installation, maintenance and support of prepaid water meters, the supply and delivery of sewage pumps, servicing of Hlalani Kuhle suburb’s water and sewage systems.

GPRA’s chairperson Collet Moyo wrote to Gwanda town clerk Priscilla Nkala on March 27 this year expressing residents’ concerns over the tender.

“GPRA is concerned about the stance taken by the Municipality of Gwanda in tendering for the purchase of six vehicles while there are serious service delivery challenges that need attention such as the sewage system, dumpsite, lighting system around all townships and suburbs, ambulance services, water supply due to a poor or weak pipeline and lack or alternative power supply in the event of power cuts and outstanding salaries for MOG [Municipality of Gwanda] employees, among other issues requiring urgent attention,” Moyo said.

“GPRA strongly advises the Municipality of Gwanda through your office to consider only the purchase of two administration vehicles instead of the six so as to cut on travel expenses incurred by MOG whenever the executive and the mayor travel on official business.”

On April 1, Nkala acknowledged receiving Moyo’s letter arguing that the vehicles in questions will be bought for service delivery purposes despite the residents’ resistance.

“Please note that the vehicles in question will be purchased for service delivery purpose. Furthermore the procurement of these vehicles will be spread throughout the year, depending on the availability of funds. Also kindly note that due diligence was done before the flighting of the tenders in question,” Nkala said.

“Management vehicles are part of service delivery and a Cabinet authority is sought before the tender is flighted. It is the Cabinet authority that prescribes the vehicles that should be procured for each ministry/department or authority depending on the availability of funds. The standard cannot be lowered in Gwanda due to negative perceptions in the community.”

She said council valued service delivery and contributions from stakeholders, adding that residents were free to meet council officials to discuss the issues.

Meanwhile, Moyo wrote again to Nkala expressing alarm over her response, highlighting negative perceptions on acquisition of vehicles.

“As GPRA, we note that the town clerk did not respond to issues raised by residents. The issue was/is not on standard but on priority. Inasmuch as purchase of vehicles is service to you and the local authority in general, prioritisation is key, which brings us to the proposal that fewer vehicles which include a one new minibus and a single cab service vehicle can be prioritised for now considering the current financial constraints and the plethora of service delivery challenges faced,” he said.

Moyo said given the current financial constraints and pressing needs of the town, the residents would have expected a more thoughtful and transparent approach to such tendering.

“Currently, the Municipality of Gwanda should be thinking of improving sewage and waste management, while cognisant of improving service vehicle fleets.”

He said the projects such as sewage disposal, refuse disposal, consistent water supply, timeous salaries for workers, purchase of an ambulance and sufficient lighting on the streets should be prioritised.

“Considering the response given, GPRA is left with no option but to take the matter up through relevant and existing channels. However, GPRA will continue to engage your office for the residents cannot be held liable to expenses that do not benefit them while your municipality neglects key service delivery issues for luxury,” he said.