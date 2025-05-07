Source: Stolen vehicle recovered in joint Botswana-Zimbabwe police operation -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO (NewsDayLive) – Police in Botswana have revealed that a joint operation with their Zimbabwean counterparts has led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen during a robbery in the neighbouring country on May 1.

In a statement last week, Botswana Police Service (BPS) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Near Bagali said a Toyota Hilux GD6, stolen during a robbery in Matsiloje Village, was recovered in Zimbabwe following joint efforts with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

“The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 1, 2025, when three unknown men robbed a woman of her vehicle, which is valued at over P590,000,” Bagali said.

“Botswana police quickly started investigations and received information suggesting that the vehicle may have been taken across the border.”

Bagali said BPS shared the information with their Zimbabwean counterparts, leading to the recovery of the car in Figtree, Matabeleland South province.

“Police in both countries are still searching for the suspects, who are believed to be on the run.

“Efforts are now being made to return the vehicle to Botswana,” Bagali said.

“The Botswana Police Service has thanked the ZRP for their strong cooperation and support in fighting cross-border crime.”