Source: Residents’ trust calls for transparency on demolition plans – herald

Diana Nherera

The Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) has called for transparency and urgent engagement over demolition notices recently issued by the City of Harare, saying the development has created uncertainty among thousands of affected residents.

In a statement, ZNOART national chairperson, Mr Shalvar Chikomba, said the organisation had received numerous concerns from residents whose homes, businesses and other structures could be affected by the planned demolitions.

Residents from suburbs including Kuwadzana, Budiriro, Glen View, Mabvuku, Mabelreign, Greendale, Belvedere, Waterfalls, Hatfield, Retreat and Msasa have approached the organisation seeking clarity on the status of the notices and the future of their properties and investments.

“While we note reports that Government has directed a temporary halt to demolitions and that consultations are underway, the issuance of notices has created uncertainty, anxiety and fear among affected families, many of whom invested their life savings in acquiring land and constructing homes,” said Mr Chikomba.

“ZNOART calls for transparency, accountability and meaningful stakeholder engagement on this matter.”

The residents’ body said there was a need for authorities to provide clear information regarding the status of the demolition notices already issued, as well as the specific areas, stands and structures that have been earmarked for possible demolition.

The trust also called on the City of Harare to explain the criteria being used to determine whether structures are illegal and liable for demolition, as well as measures being put in place to protect homebuyers and residents who may have acquired properties in good faith.

The organisation further sought clarification on the role of Government directives and ongoing consultations in determining the final outcome of the process.

It also requested information on whether affected residents would be given an opportunity to regularise their properties, appeal decisions or challenge demolition orders before any enforcement action is taken.

In addition, the trust called for clear timelines regarding consultations, investigations and possible enforcement measures, as well as support mechanisms for vulnerable households that may be affected.

“ZNOART believes that while the protection of public land, wetlands, road reserves and land designated for public amenities is important, the rights, dignity and welfare of residents must also be safeguarded,” said Mr Chikomba.

“Any actions taken must be lawful, transparent, humane and consistent with the principles of natural justice.”

It urged the City of Harare, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and other relevant authorities to engage openly with residents, residents’ associations and other stakeholders to ensure sustainable and lasting solutions.

It also called for an urgent stakeholder engagement meeting involving city authorities, Government representatives, residents’ associations and civil society organisations to discuss the issue and chart a way forward.

“ZNOART remains committed to constructive dialogue, accountability, community development and the protection of residents’ interests while supporting lawful urban planning and environmental preservation,” said Mr Chikomba.

The concerns come amid ongoing discussions on illegal settlements, wetland protection and compliance with urban planning regulations in Harare and other urban centres.