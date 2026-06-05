Source: Harare stands firm on demolitions of illegal structures – herald

Diana Nherera

The City of Harare has reaffirmed its decision to demolish illegally constructed structures on land reserved for public amenities, wetlands, road reserves and critical infrastructure, saying affected residents were repeatedly warned before notices were issued.

The position was outlined in a response by City of Harare spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama to concerns raised by the Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) over demolition notices affecting thousands of households across the capital.

In a correspondence addressed to ZNOART national chairperson, Mr Shalvar Chikomba, that was seen by The Herald, Mr Gama said all areas identified in the notices remain earmarked for demolition.

“All areas mentioned in the document are earmarked for demolition. All structures without council approvals and built on areas earmarked for social amenities or built on top of our water or sewer infrastructure will be demolished,” he said.

“The document has full reasons why the structures will be demolished.”

The city maintained that residents had been adequately informed of the impending action and given sufficient time to respond.

Mr Gama said the council’s responsibility was to preserve orderly urban development and protect public infrastructure from illegal encroachment.

He urged prospective property buyers to verify the status of land with the local authority before purchasing or developing it.

“To avoid such challenges, people must stop buying land from land barons and land criminals,” he said.

“First seek clarity from the City of Harare before building or buying any piece of land.”

Addressing concerns raised by residents’ groups over the possibility of regularising some of the affected properties, Mr Gama said the council would only consider regularisation where it is legally and practically feasible.

“We will not regularise where it is impossible to regularise. Land meant for a school will have to be used to build a school,” he said.

“We cannot regularise and endorse lawlessness. Otherwise, people will end up building houses even at Rufaro Stadium, knowing that the City of Harare will regularise. We cannot turn Harare into a jungle.”

Mr Gama said while some affected parties had obtained court orders, others had not, adding that in certain cases, demolitions could proceed without court intervention depending on the circumstances.

He argued that the notices issued by the council were clear and that the illegal status of some structures required no further explanation.

“The notices are clear and unambiguous, and illegal structures require no other explanation than that they are illegal,” he said.

Mr Gama also called on residents’ associations to intensify public awareness campaigns on the dangers of purchasing land from illegal land dealers.

“We hope residents’ associations carry out educational campaigns on the dangers of buying land from land barons,” he said.

“The consequences look severe when we restore order, but why build on illegally acquired land?”

He warned that illegal settlements often place excessive pressure on sewer systems, roads and other municipal services, affecting law-abiding residents who pay rates and comply with planning regulations.

“When sewer systems start blocking because of illegal settlements, residents will accuse the council of not doing its work, so it has to protect those legally settled and paying their bills,” he said.

Mr Gama reiterated that structures built without approval on wetlands, road reserves, school sites, clinic land, and areas reserved for public amenities would be demolished as part of efforts to restore order and enforce urban planning regulations.

The city’s response comes amid growing debate over the demolition notices, with residents’ groups calling for greater engagement and clarity while authorities insist that enforcement action is necessary to curb illegal settlements and protect public land.