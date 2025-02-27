Source: Residents urged to track budget – The Southern Eye

GWERU residents have been urged to track the 2025 budget and ensure council implements key priority areas agreed upon during consultative meetings

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation executive director Samuel Wadzai said this at a meeting jointly organised by Viset and Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association (GRRA).

“There is need for residents to actively track performance of the 2025 budget and check whether priority areas agreed upon during consultations are followed,” Wadzai said.

“There is a tendency by residents to relax once the budget has been approved, but we are saying feedback, checks and balances by residents should continue throughout the whole budget formulation cycle.”

GRRA director Cornelia Selipwe said residents should be well-versed with budget-tracking toolkits so that they adequately track the 2025 budget.

“The budget tracking toolkits are necessary so that residents effectively track the performance of the budget,” Silipiwe said.

Councillor Norest Dzivakwe (ward 15) said the local authority was willing to assist residents in the budget tracking process.

“We should prioritise budget tracking and I would even suggest that we do this on a quarterly basis to see how the budget is performing,” Dzivakwe said.

A US$54 million budget was approved by government a fortnight ago, with key sectors such as health and education being priroritised.