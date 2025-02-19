‘Retention fund not an excuse to extort motorists’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

Government has warned police officers against disrespecting citizens and motorists under the guise of collecting fines following the re-introduction of the Police Retention Fund.

Retention funds were created to allow Government departments to retain part of their revenue to fund critical operations.

Speaking during the 2025 Senior Officers Conference in Harare this Monday, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said there have been incidences where motorists raise complaints against police officers over the issues to do with fines.

“I understand that the Police Retention Fund is now up and running. However, this does not mean our officers must disrespect citizens and motorists under the guise of collecting fines for this fund. As commanders, you must always ensure that the organisational values and principles are always upheld by officers on the ground. Incidences where motorists raise complaints against police enforcements only serve to undo all efforts aimed at building the image of the organisation, and by extension that of the Ministry and Government,” he said.

Minister Kazembe said after this conference, police commanders must ensure that the mechanisms for supervision of police stations and units are enhanced.

“You must understand the challenges that officers under you are facing. I say so because of reports that some of you are marooned in the day-to-day realities and struggles faced by police details under your command.

“You must be leaders, who are driven by the desire to motivate the ground forces while at the same time pushing for the attainment of the organisation’s vision of a safe and secure Zimbabwe for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Kazembe also expressed concern over drug and substance abuse which he said continues to be a thorny issue in the country.

“A good number of our young people suffer from various mental health challenges resulting from drugs and substance abuse such as crystal meth, cocaine, dagga and Broncleer (cough syrup). This unprecedented level in drug and substance abuse is alarming and is a potent threat to national security requiring a holistic multi-sectoral approach to contain this tide. I, therefore, urge you to take advantage of this platform to learn as much as you can, and better strategies you can implement to tame this tide.

“I have spoken at length, from the depths of my heart articulating the government’s position and expectations on the policing terrain. These issues, Commissioner General (Stephen Mutamba), should not be taken lightly as they have a bearing on the national socio-economic progression. May all Police Commissioners be reminded that the people of Zimbabwe look up to you to ensure the reduction of crime and the fear of crime itself,” he said. Minister Kazembe assured that the ministry remains committed to extending support to the organisation and continuously engaging the government to optimally resource the Zimbabwe Republic Police.