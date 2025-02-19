Corrupt Harare officials must resign, say residents

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporter

Harare residents are increasingly vocal about their demand for the resignation of city councillors and top executives, following serious corruption allegations uncovered by a Commission of Inquiry into the city’s affairs.

The residents have expressed frustration over a myriad of issues contributing to a deteriorating quality of life, including sewer bursts, inadequate water supply, overflowing dumpsites, poor street lighting, and pervasive corruption.

The dire state of affairs in Harare has become a major concern, with residents feeling that their daily lives are severely impacted by government inefficiency and misconduct.

Mr Rueben Akili, director of the Combined Harare Residents Association, said the national Constitution provides a framework for accountability, enabling the removal of elected officials involved in corruption.

“The Constitution supports the resignation of councillors and elected leaders,” he asserted. “Allegations of corruption must be proven beyond reasonable doubt, but the evidence gathered suggests a serious lack of integrity among these officials.”

The Commission of Inquiry has revealed a shocking array of corruption scandals, including the purchasing of luxury vehicles for top management at an exorbitant cost of US$300 000 each.

But as city council bosses swim in plenty, ordinary workers are left struggling in poverty, highlighting a stark disparity between the lifestyles of officials and the realities faced by junior staffers.

Reports indicate that city directors are reportedly pocketing monthly salaries of US$12 000, an amount that many residents find unjustifiable given the city’s numerous infrastructural and service-related issues.

One of the most alarming allegations involves suspended town official Hosiah Chisango, who is alleged to have corruptly constructed a lavish mansion in Mt Pleasant.

The inquiry has also revealed that luxury vehicles belonging to Chisango’s mistresses were seized, raising further questions about the origins of the wealth involved.

These vehicles, believed to have been acquired through corrupt activities linked to Harare City Council, include a Toyota Fortuner from Chisango’s third wife and a Mercedes-Benz from his fourth wife.

In addition to these scandals, the inquiry has shed light on the alleged misuse of a US$144 million loan facility from China that was intended to upgrade the Morton Jaffray water treatment plant.

Reports indicate that city officials misappropriated US$37 million for administrative costs, with a staggering US$8 million reportedly spent on vehicles.

Such levels of financial mismanagement have left residents questioning the integrity of their leaders and the future of essential city services.

Harare City Council’s incompetence has also led to significant financial losses in contracts for refuse collection.

The council lost over US$1,8 million due to two separate deals involving refuse trucks.

In one instance, a supplier failed to deliver the agreed number of vehicles, while in another, the council received trucks that did not meet specifications.

Mass Breed Investments, operating as FAW Zimbabwe, was contracted to supply refuse compactors and later, double skip bin trucks.

However, the company provided only 15 trucks under the first contract instead of the 30 promised, resulting in a loss of approximately US$1,55 million.