Retired civil servant faces eviction from govt accommodation 

Retired Bulawayo civil servant Caleb Nxumalo currently occupying one of the houses at the government-owned Mabutweni Messengers’ Camp is facing eviction from the property after overstaying.
This comes at a time when the government is still digging in on granting 33 families at the camp ownership of the houses.
While similar houses in Entumbane and other parts of the country such as Harare have since been handed over to sitting tenants, efforts to have the same happen for Mabutweni have hit a snag, a development which has made occupants feel they are being discriminated against.
Nxumalo has since been ordered by the courts to leave the premises by November 30, 2022.
“I have been working in the Ministry of Local Government in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province,” Nxumalo told CITE.
“I have served the government for 37 years. I reside at Mabutweni Messengers’ Camp here in Bulawayo and I retired last year having already developed a problem with my leg. I have been waiting for compensation but up to now I have not received anything.”
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
When you consent, your personal data will be used for personalization of ads
COMMENTS