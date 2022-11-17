Source: Retired civil servant faces eviction from govt accommodation – #Asakhe – CITE

Retired Bulawayo civil servant Caleb Nxumalo currently occupying one of the houses at the government-owned Mabutweni Messengers’ Camp is facing eviction from the property after overstaying.

This comes at a time when the government is still digging in on granting 33 families at the camp ownership of the houses.

While similar houses in Entumbane and other parts of the country such as Harare have since been handed over to sitting tenants, efforts to have the same happen for Mabutweni have hit a snag, a development which has made occupants feel they are being discriminated against.

Nxumalo has since been ordered by the courts to leave the premises by November 30, 2022.

“I have been working in the Ministry of Local Government in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province,” Nxumalo told CITE.

“I have served the government for 37 years. I reside at Mabutweni Messengers’ Camp here in Bulawayo and I retired last year having already developed a problem with my leg. I have been waiting for compensation but up to now I have not received anything.”