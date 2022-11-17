Source: ZIMRA warns of delays at Plumtree Border – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has warned travellers, transporters and businesspeople who use the Plumtree Border Post that they will face delays for the next two weeks as they install automatic rapid high-speed boom barriers.

The revenue authority expects these high-speed boom barriers to create an efficient and effective traffic management system at the border post.

The construction work is set to begin this week, and ZIMRA stated that it will likely affect business at the border.

“ZIMRA wishes to advise all travellers, importers, exporters, transporters, clearing agents and the general public of installation of automatic rapid high-speed boom barriers at Plumtree Border Post,” said the revenue authority in a statement released on its online platforms.

However, ZIMRA stated that the East and West bound traffic lanes of Plumtree Border Post will be closed in stages, resulting in a reduction in working and parking space.

“The trading public is advised that the reduction in capacity may result in congestion and delays in the effective passage of traffic, both out and in-bound,” said the revenue authority.

“The delays are projected to last for two weeks from the beginning of the project during which period the installation work is expected to be completed.”

The revenue authority considers this project to be ‘necessary’ because it will help to create efficient and effective traffic management for all stakeholders.

“The Authority regrets any inconvenience caused to all our clients transacting through Plumtree Border Post,” ZIMRA said.

“In the meantime, stakeholders are encouraged to engage the Authority through the available various communication channels should they encounter challenges during this period. ZIMRA remains committed to minimising delays that may be experienced.”