Return donated blankets by opposition politician: Zanu PF councillor

In a shocking act of political intolerance, a Zanu PF councilor for Ward 24, Wedza South has ordered nurses at Nhangabwe Clinic to return 20 blankets donated by an opposition politician. A critical shortage of blankets caused the deaths of newly born babies at the clinic forcing nurses to appeal for donations. Councilor Benjamin Chikuruwo who visited the clinic in the company of Police officers said he wanted the blankets returned because he was not informed of the donation. The blankets were donated by Valentine Zinhumwe of the CCC.