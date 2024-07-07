Source: Man jailed 60 years for rape – The Southern Eye

A 30-year-old man from Chiredzi has been jailed 60 years for raping a primary school girl and another woman aged 42.

The man, who hails from Chief Nyakunhuwa area in Zaka, appeared at the Chiredzi magistrates court facing five counts of rape.

The court heard that at an unknown date but in April 2021 at 12pm, the convict allegedly attacked the 13 year-old near her homestead while she was fetching firewood.

He tripped the girl to the ground, produced a knife and raped her.

He repeated the sexual assault in June 2021 after threatening to kill her.

The girl was raped on two other separate occasions.

In September 2021, the convict raped the 42- year-old woman in a bushy area at knifepoint.

The man was sentenced to 15 years for each count of rape.

He will, however, serve 30 years after the remaining years were suspended.