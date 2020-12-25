Source: RFA calls for further intervention after truckers die at Beitbridge – NewsDay Zimbabwe

JOHANNESBURG – The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called for urgent intervention after announcing the death of four truck drivers at the Beitbridge border post to Zimbabwe.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still unclear but it’s believed they are linked to the troubling situation unfolding there.

It has been an agonising past couple of days for thousands of people who have been forced to wait in snaking lines under hot conditions.

Many are hoping to make it home in time for Christmas, which is mere hours away.

There are concerns that a lack of ablution facilities as well as food and water could lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who has cited a lack of compliance from drivers as a reason behind the congestion, said that he was now in talks with the Health Department to amend the restrictions for truck drivers.

However, the association’s Gavin Kelly has slammed the remarks as a mere deflection.

“Why is this happening? Government is turning round and saying: ‘Oh well, trucks are rocking up to the border, arriving at the border without the necessary documentation.’ That’s absolute rubbish. Trucks need to be pre-cleared with Sars customs before they can even enter a border customs area.” – EWN