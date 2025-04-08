Source: RG Mugabe School food hampers case dismissed –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Marondera Magistrates Court last week dismissed a case in which a parent who felt cheated dragged school authorities at the RG Mugabe Primary School to court accusing them of prioritising buying food hampers for teachers at the expense of more pressing issues.

The school, which has one of the biggest enrolments in Marondera, last year bought food hampers for teachers and other staff members following an improved Zimsec Grade 7 pass rate.

The 98 beneficiaries got a US$25 food hamper each.

The School Development Committee (SDC) treasurer, Handirisi Pasi, however, dragged the headmaster, Vurayai Mapedza to court on criminal abuse of office allegations.

However, the case was dismissed during set down after the State found out that the purchase of the food hampers was above board.

The State said the availability of minutes of the SDC finance committee showed that the acquisition of the food hampers was agreed upon by relevant parties.

It was also revealed during the set down process that SDC members were also beneficiaries.

The food hampers were bought using money from the school’s fundraising and projects account.

Pasi told the court that the authorities should be prosecuted for prioritising the purchase of food hampers while the school had pressing issues that needed financial attention.

However, the court ruled that the purchase of food hampers was endorsed by SDC and that there was nothing sinister about it.

The court challenged Pasi to provide proof that buying food hampers for teachers was against government policy and he failed.

The value of the food hampers is US$2 475.