Source: Riot Police Fire Warning Shots To Disperse ZANU PF Supporters After Violent Clashes

Riot cops reportedly fired warning shots to disperse ZANU PF supporters after violent clashes erupted in Centenary, Mashonaland Central province Tuesday night.

The cops were called after camps belonging to bitter rivals, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, viciously attacked each other in the immediate aftermath of the election.

NewZimbabwe was told by sources from Mashonaland Central province that the violent clashes started after Musarara defeated Kazembe at the local district, prompting jubilant street celebrations by his supporters.

Sources said Musarara’s supporters, upon getting wind of the favourable result, broke into song and dance as they raced through streets in the farming town.

This did not go down well with Kazembe’s supporters, who – armed with logs and stones – descended on them.

Musarara’s supporters, however, stood their ground and fought back, briefly turning Dandamera suburb into a battlefield. An official from the province who witnessed the drama said:

Riot police fired shots yesterday to quell violence at Dandamera. Musarara’s supporters started to celebrate on the streets of the high-density suburb, and this incensed the Kazembe supporters who then pounced on them.

Mashonaland Central Province is considered by the ruling party to be its stronghold of power.