‘Road infrastructure anchors integration’ 

Zvamaida Murwira in SHURUGWI

ZIMBABWE will continue to develop and upgrade road infrastructure as it is a key enabler for economic development and growth, not only for the country, but for the region and beyond, President Mnangagwa has said.

He made the remarks while addressing thousands of people gathered at Mkandapi Business Centre in Shurugwi District after commissioning a resurfaced 43-kilometre stretch of the Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe Highway.

The project is part of the Second Republic’s elaborate plans to stimulate economic growth anchored on infrastructural development.

The Government particularly wants to improve the country’s road network to enhance connectivity as envisaged in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Addressing a bumper crowd after unveiling a plaque at the nearby Chachacha Business Centre, the President said the project was part of the Government’s development trajectory towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

He said Vision 2030 entailed the implementation of a harmonised regional strategy for road infrastructure development.

“This project is part of Government’s broader plan by the Second Republic aimed at attaining Vision 2030, which we should celebrate. The implementation of a harmonised regional strategy for road infrastructure in our region is not only for Zimbabwe, but for the region. We collaborate in many respects so that when our neighbours visit us, they should cherish what we are doing,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development led by Minister Felix Mhona for spearheading several road projects in the country.

“Today’s event is impactful as we transform and upgrade our transport infrastructure which is a key enabler of our economic growth and development. I grew up in this area and in the 1940s and 1950s, we would travel long distances from here to Shurugwi and Gweru to sell sweet potatoes and other products with my mother. We would take the whole day travelling, but now because of modernisation, it is taking a few hours. This has all changed,” President Mnangagwa said.

He urged ministries to continue pushing projects that have a national impact and also bear economic benefits.

“We need to provide an efficient transport network which is essential for enabling people to exchange visits and access markets and also to promote regional and international integration. Zimbabwe cannot grow in isolation. The development of Zimbabwe is inter-related with the development of other countries in the region. Any challenges that might affect one country in the region hurt other countries in the region,” said President Mnangagwa.

“For our country to develop we require robust infrastructure, planning and development, we need to develop the necessary domestic linkages. You must have a zeal to develop your own country. What determines the development of a country is its infrastructure, road network, schools and clinics that are adjacent to communities. You do not need to travel long distances to access social services such as education and health”.

He commended Road Truckers Construction, the company that resurfaced Shurugwi Mhandamabwe Highway, for a job well done.

Turning to the country’s natural resources, President Mnangagwa said minerals must benefit the communities from which they are being extracted.

“We also do not allow indiscriminate mining without due regard to the environment and land degradation,” he said.

On agriculture, President Mnangagwa said farmers should continue preparing for the summer cropping season and assured villagers that the Government will continue providing seed inputs.

He also urged motorists not to drink and drive ahead of the festive season, calling on law enforcement agencies to apply the law firmly to ensure an accident-free holiday.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona commended President Mnangagwa for his leadership which he said had seen his Ministry registering several milestones in infrastructure development.

“Your wise leadership has registered wonders despite illegal sanctions that would have ordinarily affected the projects,” he said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution responsible for Midlands Province, Cde Owen Ncube, said the province has been a hub of development owing to the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

The Shurugwi-Mhandamabwe road is viewed as a catalyst for enhancing transport movement along the Southern corridor and has gone through a substantial transformation to improve border-to-border connectivity.

It primarily connects Beitbridge with other borders including Chirundu and Nyamapanda.

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers, legislators, traditional leaders and senior Government officials.