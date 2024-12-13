New CAES secretary appointed to drive strategic initiatives

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES) Zimbabwe has appointed Mr Gift Konjane as its new national secretary of strategy and implementation.

The move aims to bolster the organisation’s efforts to alleviate the impact of economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Mr Konjane, a seasoned political figure, brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills to this critical role.

His appointment is effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr Konjane to our team,” said Mr Martin Zharare, executive director of CAES Zimbabwe.

“His expertise and dedication will be instrumental in driving our organization’s strategic goals and ensuring effective implementation of our initiatives.”

In his new position, Mr Konjane will be responsible for overseeing key areas, including strategic planning, policy implementation and stakeholder engagement.

“Mr Konjane’s appointment signifies our commitment to building a better Zimbabwe through thoughtful strategy and collaboration,” Mr Zharare said.

“His leadership will be crucial as we navigate the complex challenges facing our nation.”

CAES Zimbabwe remains dedicated to advocating for the lifting of economic sanctions and promoting sustainable development in Zimbabwe.