Robbers: Police will shoot to kill 

Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police have declared that they will not hesitate to use maximum force or shoot and kill all perpetrators of violent criminal activities to ensure members of the public live in a peaceful and crime-free environment.

This comes after police have activated crack teams countrywide as well as adequate human resources to deal with criminal syndicates.

Recently, some members of two robbery gangs were arrested, with two of the robbers shot dead in gunfights in Harare.

Several guns and rounds of ammunition have since been recovered.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said it was worrisome that firearms continued to be used in the commission of a plethora of heinous crimes in the country.

“In view of robbery cases, the police will respond appropriately in line with the situation prevailing as they attend to reports and where the suspects decide to be confrontational and exchange fire with the police officers, the ZRP will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour,” he said.

Over the weekend, police accounted for three of a five-man gang of Harare armed robbers, arresting two with a third killed in a shoot-out with detectives in Chinamhora.

Raymond Mugabe (39), who had a large arsenal at his home, died of injuries he sustained in the shoot-out, while Kenneth Chiputura (50) and Jaison Munyapa (18) surrendered.

The three were allegedly involved in a series of robberies between May 31 and Tuesday last week in Harare.

Mugabe died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after the shoot-out in Domboshava.

Last Friday, detectives from CID Homicide Harare, arrested Kenneth Chiputura at his residence in Domboshava. The arrest led to the recovery of a bullet proof vest and 40 Chinese Yuan.

Comm Nyathi said investigations by the detectives led to the arrest of Munyapa on Saturday, who was found in possession of a CZ 75 9-01 pistol, a Retay air gun and an empty bottle of champagne.

Recently, detectives also cornered members of an Epworth-based robbery syndicate after a gun fight which ended with one of the suspects being killed.

Other members of the gang were arrested, leading to the recovery of guns and ammunition which the robbers were allegedly using to commit offences.

The suspects have since appeared in court and are linked to 10 cases of robbery, including the one which occurred on May 16, 2022 at a security company in Harare where US$142 995 and six firearms were stolen.

They are also suspected to have been behind another robbery case which occurred on March 2, 2024 at Chinhamo Service Station along Seke Road where US$10 650 was stolen.