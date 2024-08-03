CCC councillor arrested for leading illegal protest

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Bulawayo Bureau

CCC’s Bulawayo Ward 22 councillor Mmeli Moyo, also known as Bruce, has been arrested after allegedly leading an illegal protest in Nkulumane suburb on Wednesday.

Moyo was arrested on Thursday and appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja yesterday, charged with incitement to commit public violence.

He was remanded in custody until August 16.

Prosecutor Tanyaradzwa Kahuni said Moyo organised an unsanctioned protest aimed at inciting the public to engage in violent demonstrations.

In 2019, the business sector in Bulawayo suffered significant losses due to unsanctioned protests, which led to looting and the burning of shops.

Several opposition activists who have been plotting illegal protests have been arrested and brought before the courts. It is reported that opposition activists, funded by Western agencies, are planning to conduct illegal protests ahead of the SADC Summit that the country is hosting.