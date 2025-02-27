Source: RTG completes US$330K refurbishments of Vic Falls properties –Newsday Zimbabwe

HOSPITALITY firm, Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has completed a US$380 000 refurbishment of its Victoria Falls properties as it seeks to attract even more tourists visiting the resort town.

The group conducted the refurbishment between January 6, 2025 and February 20, this month, of its A’Zambezi River Lodge and the Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel properties in the resort town.

Recently, the group finished refurbishing its Ambassador Hotel, located in Harare’s central business district, at a cost of US$500 000.

“Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) is proud to announce the completion of the refurbishment of the iconic A’Zambezi River Lodge in Victoria Falls — the only hotel situated on the banks of the mighty Zambezi River — and the Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel,” RTG chief executive officer Tendai Madziwanyika said following a two-day tour of the refurbishments this week.

“This milestone, achieved at a combined cost of US$380 000, brings RTG’s total investment in hotel renovations to US$26 million over the past five years.”

He said at the A’Zambezi River Lodge, 42 rooms underwent extensive upgrades at a cost of US$200 000, which include room enhancements, electrical improvements and modifications to ceilings.

“Victoria Falls holds strategic importance as Zimbabwe’s prime tourist destination and is home to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the majestic Victoria Falls,” Madziwanyika said.

“These refurbishments reflect RTG’s commitment to elevating guest experiences while reinforcing Zimbabwe’s position as a leading global tourism destination.

“The refurbishment exercise commenced on January 6, 2025 and concluded on February 20, 2025.”

At the A’Zambezi River Lodge, the scope of work included room enhancements such as skimming and painting of walls, electrical improvements with the installation of new local and international electrical sockets, and modifications to ceilings.

The refurbishments also featured the replacement of all in-room furniture, fittings and fixtures.

Madziwanyika said Victoria Falls Rainbow Hotel was upgraded at a cost of US$180 000.

“The refurbishments included replacing furniture, fittings and fixtures, while the wall design and textures were modernised to achieve a smooth, sophisticated look,” he said.

“The new colour palette features warm earth tones, seamlessly blending with the natural surroundings.

“The brand-new furniture includes comfortable, stylish easy chairs, offering guests a relaxing space to unwind after a day of adventure in the vibrant resort town.”

He said all rooms at the hotel had now been fully refurbished, with the first phase of renovations completed in 2018.

“As RTG continues to align its growth strategy with Zimbabwe’s broader tourism agenda, the group remains committed to offering authentic hospitality experiences,” the CEO said.