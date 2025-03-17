Ruling party resolute on Resolution Number One

Samuel Kadungure in MUTARE

THE Zanu PF Department of Legal Affairs is currently addressing the implementation of Resolution Number One to extend President Mnangagwa’s tenure to 2030, and will engage in consultations to determine the best course of action for amending the Constitution.

This was revealed yesterday by Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs in the Politburo, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, during the Manicaland Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting in Mutare.

He said the process will involve collaborating with key stakeholders, including the Politburo and Central Committee.

If the proposal is approved, the party will instruct the Government to amend the Constitution through Parliament.

“Let me address you regarding Resolution Number One, adopted at the national conference in Bulawayo last year. Those present will recall my statement that the President intended to remain in office until 2028, a stance he has since reiterated recently. The question now arises — why do we wish to extend his term until 2030? Our rationale is that his leadership has been beneficial for the country, and we desire him to complete the developmental initiatives he has undertaken,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He said their strategy entails persuading President Mnangagwa to accept the people’s offer to remain in office until 2030.

“If we unite and speak with one voice, his acceptance will be in our favour. The party has tasked me as the Secretary for Legal Affairs with implementing this resolution. I will consult stakeholders to determine the best approach, which involves amending the national Constitution. Once we have a clear plan, including consultations with the Politburo and Central Committee, and if the Central Committee approves, we will instruct the Government to amend the Constitution through Parliament,” Cde Chinamasa said.

“As for the President’s decision, do not concern yourselves with whether he accepts or declines. That is his prerogative. If the resolution is passed and the Constitution is amended, it will be up to him to decide. We will not be involved, and I doubt he will consult us. If he does, we will be fortunate”.

He urged party members to maintain discipline and refrain from using social media to disparage the party leadership, warning that rogue elements would be expelled.

“As you are aware, we have the National Disciplinary Committee, led by our national chair, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, and I serve as its secretary. Recently, we convened a meeting and expelled several members. Ideally, we should not be expelling each other, but we had no choice due to their misconduct,” said Cde Chinamasa.

“Our constitution demands loyalty to Zanu PF and its leadership, led by President Mnangagwa. Insulting or disrespecting the President is unacceptable and will result in expulsion. Our party constitution also emphasises adherence to the constitution, policies, rules, and regulations that define us as Zanu PF. Without a constitution, we risk descending into chaos, detrimental to both the organisation and the country”.

Regarding the proposed demonstrations on March 30, Cde Chinamasa dismissed these plans, and assured the public that they should go about their daily business, safe in the knowledge that the police would provide full protection.