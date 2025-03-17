Zanu PF youths urged to remain united

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

There is no chance of a crisis in ZANU PF for as long as the membership does not allow people outside the party to use them to speak on their behalf, Politburo member Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

Addressing the Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi yesterday, Cde Ziyambi said party members should be wary of remnants of the G40, colonialists and other detractors bent on causing divisions in the party for a political comeback.

“At every stage as Zanu PF we have several enemies that would want to celebrate the demise of the party. We have the opposition, remnants from the G40, remnants from the colonialists and other detractors,” said Cde Ziyambi.

“I want to focus on remnants of the G40 and the opposition (CCC). They will take every opportunity to fan the flames of divisions within the party and its leadership.”

Party members, he said, should be careful not to be used as mouthpieces of the G40 and opposition.

He said enemies of the party had deployed misinformation and overplaying non-existent divisions in the party’s leadership in a bid to weaken the party.

“We should not allow people who are not in Zanu PF to use our mouths to speak for them. You should be careful that you are not used by the G40 to speak on their behalf to cause divisions in the party.

“We are now being used by the enemy to be their mouthpiece to cause divisions so that they takeover the running of the country. So if as a party we make a decision, we stick with the decision,” he said.

In his entire life in Government, he said, there was not a single time he had seen or heard the Vice Presidents General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Kembo Mohadi and the National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri being disrespectful to the President.

Cde Ziyambi said Zanu PF was a strong and resilient party that had always managed to deal with internal contradictions throughout its history by observing a strict disciplinary code that espouses the revolutionary ethos.

Detractors of the party, he said, have waded into the party’s 2030 Conference Resolution as if they were in the party.

“They take the 2030 Resolution as if it’s theirs, or it has anything to do with them. This is a Zanu PF resolution and they start suggesting that so and so should be taking over, but there is no such provision in the Zanu PF constitution.

“It doesn’t talk of a sun that hasn’t set and how the setting sun should set and how the rising sun should rise. There is no other sun that rises before the one that has risen sets,” he said.

The Zanu PF constitution, said Cde Ziyambi, was clear on what happens when the incumbent is leaving.

“If you find yourself having another chairman for Mash West when the incumbent (Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka) is still there, then there is a problem,” he said.

Cde Ziyambi implored party members to be vigilant and ensure that their actions do not destabilise the party.

Cde Mliswa urged party members to shun social media groups that fan divisions in the party.

She said Zanu PF had laid down procedures, which should be followed.

Deputy national political commissar Cde Webster Shamu said party members should shun abuse of social media as it had the potential to affect the party.