Source: Rusape man kills uncle over $30 debt – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A RUSAPE man was last Thursday sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing his uncle over a $30 debt.

Malvin Chiwanda of Muziti village under Chief Makoni in Rusape appeared before High Court judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda facing a murder charge.

It is the State’s case that on April 16, 2019, Chiwanda arrived at the now-deceased Christopher Mazire’s home asking for repayment of a $30

debt.

Mazire reportedly told him that he had no money. This did not go down well with Chiwanda who assaulted him several times on the head.

Mazire was rushed to Rusape General Hospital and was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died on admission.