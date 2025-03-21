Rusape woman jailed for killing sister-in-law

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

A Rusape woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering her sister-in-law during a heated altercation.

The court heard that the horrific incident occurred on May 8 in Vengere, Rusape.

The court heard that Dorothy Matongo was at home with her nieces when Thandazile Kundai (26) emerged from her room and asked why she had assaulted her.

A physical altercation ensued, during which Kundai grabbed Matongo by the neck.

Kundai then produced a knife from the back pocket of her trousers and stabbed Matongo once on the left side of the chest.

Matongo staggered out of the house crying. She fell to the ground as she bled profusely.

She was taken to a local hospital and was referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital in Mutare.

Matongo died on her way to Mutare.