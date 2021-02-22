Source: Russia, Cuba back Liberation Museum | The Herald

Russian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Nikolai Krasilnikov (left) waters a tree he planted while Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Carmelia Ramirez Rodriguez (middle) and Institute of African Knowledge chief executive Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi look on at the Museum of Africa Liberation site in Warren Park, Harare last week. — Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Ambassadors from Cuba and Russia on Friday promised to boost and strengthen bilateral ties with Zimbabwe.

The two ambassadors were speaking during a diplomatic flag hoisting and solidarity tree planting ceremony held at the Institute of African Knowledge (Instak).

Hoisting of flags and planting trees by Cuba and Russia was symbolic as the two countries expressed their unreserved support for the establishment of the Museum of African Liberation.

Russia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nikolai Krasilnikov commended the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We should strengthen the relationship between Russia and African countries like Zimbabwe. We have a good cooperation, political and economic, and I look forward to taking the relationship to new heights.

“Commitment is also seen in the fight against Covid-19 where together we find out solutions, for example acquiring vaccine to our citizens”, he said.

Ambassador Krasilnikov applauded President Mnangagwa for establishing the Museum of African Liberation aimed at preserving and maintaining African historical heritage and information on the liberation of Africa for the benefits of future generations.

The Museum of African Liberation is the brainchild of the emerging pan-African think tank Instak.

Other programmes from Instak are The Africa Factbook in association with the Africa Union Commission and the sister publication Book of African Records.

Cuba’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Carmelina Ramirez Rodriguez said the relationship between Cuba and Zimbabwe will continue to exist and can boost trade relations and strengthen cultural ties.

“We are friends and we must help and support the Museum of African Liberation, I believe we must further strengthen our relations for the betterment of our future,” she said.

The museum will be based in Zimbabwe, but will house material from all African countries, which waged armed struggle in order to liberate themselves, and countries that obtained independence without an armed struggle, but gave support to the liberation movements fighting settler regimes.

The museum is conceived as a monument of the epic struggle to liberate the African people from European colonialism and apartheid.