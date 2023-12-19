Source: Rustlers give Silobela villagers sleepless nights – The Southern Eye

VILLAGERS in Silobela, Midlands province, have expressed concern over rising cases of stocktheft in the area amid reports that over 100 donkeys and several cattle were stolen in a month.

Donsa ward 29 councillor Willard Moyo said they were losing their sources of livelihood to rustlers.

“The situation has gotten out of hand,” Moyo said.

“We have lost more than 100 donkeys and several cattle.

“Last week, 15 villagers decided to make a follow-up to other villages and found seven donkeys in Ntingwe.”

Moyo said the villagers were living in fear of the rustlers.

“We are now living in fear, they use slings, spears and other dangerous weapons,” he said.

“Last year, a villager was seriously wounded while they were trying to rescue their livestock from the same suspects. He is now permanently disabled.”

Chief Malisa also complained about rising stocktheft cases.

“We are now tired. We have gone as far as reporting these issues as they happen to the responsible authorities, but they are swept under the carpet,” Chief Malisa.

“We request the long arm of the law to bring justice and restore sanity here.”

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he needed to investigate the matter when contacted for comment.

“We are looking for the names of the victims so that we can investigate the matter,’’ Mahoko said.