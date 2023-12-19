Source: Bogus lawyer nabbed -Newsday Zimbabwe

A SUSPECTED bogus lawyer appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing allegations of practising as legal counsel without authorisation.

Vongai Sithole (47) was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The complainant in the matter is Emilla Shana (42).

State prosecutor Grace Mugocheki alleged that on December 1, Shana’s brother-in-law Langton Chidziva was remanded in custody on a rape charge.

The following day, Shana received a call from Chidziva’s father informing her that Sithole wanted to represent him and had charged US$1 500 him for bail application.

On December 15, Shana met Sithole in the central business district of Harare and was given US$200 with a promise to have the balance paid later

The court heard that Sithole went to Chitungwiza Magistrates Court and entered many offices pretending to be processing papers for Chidziva’s bail application, while Shana was waiting outside.

Shana became suspicious and was later told by one of the prisoners that Sithole was not a lawyer.

Mugocheki alleged that Shana requested Sithole to produce his practising certificate and he failed, leading to his arrest.