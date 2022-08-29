Source: Ruwa family loses car, cash and cellphones to robbers | The Herald

An eight-member gang raided the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) offices in Bulawayo and got away with US$1 150 and $255 000 after attacking and disarming security personnel manning the depot.

Crime Reporter

FOUR armed robbers raided a house in Ruwa early Sunday morning and stole US$1 920, six cellphones, eight truck registration books, a laptop and a Toyota Mark X vehicle, all valued at US$11 000.

The four were armed with a pistol when they raided the house at around 2am.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a house in Timire Park, Ruwa where four unknown suspects stormed the home on August 29, 2022 at about 2am. The quartet brandished two unidentified pistols and demanded cash.

“They stole US$1 920, six cellphones, eight truck registration books, a laptop and a Toyota Mark X vehicle (AFP 5768), all valued at US$11 000,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have also confirmed the arrest of Godknows Chigura (28) and Thembinkosi Ndlovu (24) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at Mahamba Business Centre, in Inyathi on August 27.

Investigations are underway.