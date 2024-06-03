Ruwa Local Board discharges raw sewage into Ruwa River 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Andrew Muvishi – Mashonaland East Correspondent

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has fined the Ruwa Local Board $51 000 for discharging raw effluent into Ruwa River.

This comes after the local board was issued with several tickets for non-compliance by EMA.

According to the Auditor General’s latest report, the local board has been disposing raw effluent into Ruwa River due to blockages along the sewer network, a pump breakdown, old pipes and the design of the sewer plant.

“The (Ruwa Local) Board has been disposing raw effluent into Ruwa River and experiencing blockages along the sewer network. This was attributed to an erratic power supply, a pump breakdown, old pipes and the design of the sewer plant.

“As a result, the local board was charged $ 51 285 by the Environmental Management Agency for offences related to disposition of raw effluent into the Ruwa River,” reads the Auditor General’s report.

EMA’s Mashonaland East publicity officer, Mr Astas Mabwe said the local board should replace the old pipes to avoid blockages and spillages.

“The Board should replace the old pipes and find alternative sources of power supply to avoid outbreak of diseases.

“The Ruwa Local Board sewage system stopped working and there is no sewage system to talk about. We have issued them with tickets before but there is no change,” he said.