Row over chrome ore 

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

At least 300 tonnes of chrome ore is at the centre of a dispute between a claim holder and a contracted company.

The dispute is emanating from alleged late payments for ore delivered in an arrangement where the contractor mines the ore in Darwendale, while the claim holder collects it for sale.

The claim holder, Zim Alloys, are arguing that Linyong Pvt (Ltd) should re-claim and cover pits on the mining site.

Linyong Mine manager, Mr Richard Muringwa said they have resorted to holding the more than 300 tonnes of chrome ore until they are paid.

“Following the dispute of late payment by Zim Alloys, we resolved that they could not take the ore from the site,” said Mr Muringwa.

However, an official from Zim Alloys said the company’s demand was that Linyong should first fill up the pits.

A Zim Alloys official said Linyong has failed to reclaim a huge pit they were mining.

However, Linyong said they have reclaimed one pit and half-filled the other one left behind Kinsey, a company that came before them.

Linyong Pvt (Ltd) entered into an agreement with Zim Alloys in 2022. They are supposed to mine and then get a percentage of the proceeds from the sold chrome ore after 15 days.

However, the agreement ran into challenges amid allegations of late payments.