SA, Moza engage Zimsec to strengthen examination systems

Remember Deketeke

Herald Correspondent

South Africa and Mozambique are in discussions with the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) to enhance their examination and assessment systems, with plans to establish ZIMSEC centres in their respective countries, a Government official has confirmed.

The initiative aims to bolster regional education standards by leveraging Zimbabwe’s well-established examination system. The move could see ZIMSEC expanding its influence beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, providing internationally recognised certification to students in the region.

Speaking on the development, Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said that the discussions are geared towards fostering collaboration in education and standardising assessment frameworks across the three countries.

“South Africa and Mozambique have expressed interest in working with ZIMSEC to strengthen their examination and assessment processes,” he said.

“They are also exploring the possibility of setting up ZIMSEC centres within their regions to provide more accessible certification to students.”

ZIMSEC, which has long been recognised for its rigorous assessment standards, has been making strides in modernising its examination processes, including digitalisation and enhanced security measures.

The potential expansion into neighbouring countries is seen as a vote of confidence in the credibility and reliability of Zimbabwe’s education system.

The move will improve regional partnerships, the quality of examinations and also enhance the mobility of students across borders, making it easier for learners to pursue further education and employment opportunities within the region.

While discussions are still in the preliminary stages, the engagement signifies growing interest in Zimbabwe’s examination framework and its role in shaping education systems beyond its borders.

Further details on the establishment of ZIMSEC centres in South Africa and Mozambique are expected to be outlined as talks progress.