Source: SA police gun down suspected Zim armed robber –Newsday Zimbabwe

A SUSPECTED Zimbabwean armed robber has died while his two accomplices sustained gunshot wounds after a shootout with security agents’ following a robbery in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng province, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has said.

According to SAPS, the trio opened fire after being cornered while counting their loot in a rented room.

The police said the Zimbabweans were overcome by officers from SAPS and a security company in the early hours of Thursday this week.

“An investigation is underway following a business robbery at Elukwatini in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday November 6, 2024 at about 0130am,” SAPS said in a statement soon after the shooting.

“Members of SAPS from Elukwatini in collaboration with a private security company responded to the robbery incident and in the process, the three suspects, Zimbabwean nationals, were reportedly shot, a matter subject to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate probe. One succumbed, while two others sustained some injuries.”

The SAPS said officers received information about a robbery in progress at one of the local filling stations at Nhlazatshe Crossings.

On arrival at the scene, the statement said, they got further information that the suspects had made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and some betting vouchers.

SAPS said a follow-up was immediately instituted, leading police and their counterparts to the rented room.

“It was in this place where the three were cornered and we are informed that they were still counting the cash believed to have been stolen during the said business robbery,” SAPS Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Captain Magonseni Nkosi said.

“Instead of complying, the suspects fired some shots from inside the room and police had no option, but to fire back while moving into the room,” he said.

Nkosi said the suspects were subdued and one died from gunshot wounds.

He said police recovered an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a firearm while investigations were on to establish the identity of the deceased.

The other two suspects were apprehended and are receiving medical treatment under police guard.

They are expected to appear at the Elukwatini Magistrates Court soon.

“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will conduct their investigation as members of the SAPS were involved in the shooting incident so that there is transparency and fairness with regards to understanding what had really transpired pertaining to this incident,” Nkosi said.