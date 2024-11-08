Source: Chiwenga says Cabinet approves construction of Mat’land roads -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has approved plans to construct or rehabilitate roads in Matabeleland by the end of this year, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He made the remarks while officially opening the AfriConfex 2024 conference at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair yesterday.

The conference was held under the theme Resilient Cities, Thriving Africa: Building Sustainable Infrastructure for Economic Growth.

Chiwenga said infrastructure was key to providing the quality of life essential for poverty alleviation, adding that no area could experience development when it was not accessible.

“It is our hope that before the end of this year, all what needs to be done is to start the Beitbridge-Gwanda-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road. Work plans for the Bulawayo-Nkayi and Karoi-Binga-Victoria Falls road has been done. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has presented its work plans and Cabinet has approved,” he said.

“If we have roads, we will see development. No one can develop an area where he cannot get into. We must construct proper and efficient roads.”

Chiwenga said infrastructure formed the backbone of economic development providing necessary physical and social needs for sustained growth.

“We cannot continue considering one aspect forgetting that when we built suburbs, where are those people going to get jobs. We must then build factories, spaces for industries,” he said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development deputy minister Joshua Sacco, who spoke on behalf of minister Felix Mhona, said the quality of the country’s infrastructure had declined due to low investment, operational constraints and poor contract management.

“A lot of work needs to be done in bridging the gap,” Sacco said.