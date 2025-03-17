SADC and EAC convene in Harare to address Eastern DRC crisis

SADC Council of Senior officials chairperson and Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Albert Chimbindi (second from right), SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi (right), Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC) Andrea Malueth (left), and Republic of Kenya representative Brigadier General Edward Rugendo follow proceedings at the joint SADC – EAC meeting at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden yesterday

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

SENIOR officials from SADC and the East African Community (EAC) convened in Harare yesterday to prepare for today’s Council of Ministers meeting, which will focus on the escalating crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions following SADC’s recent decision to withdraw its troops from the conflict-ridden region, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability.

Co-chaired by Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Albert Chimbindi and his Kenyan counterpart, Brigadier General Edward Rugendo, the meeting aimed to address the worsening humanitarian situation in the eastern DRC, particularly its impact on women and children.

Ambassador Chimbindi opened the session with a call for unity and commitment among member states.

“We convene today with a sense of urgency and regret that, despite our previous efforts, the situation continues to worsen, necessitating our collective action,” said Ambassador Chimbindi.

“Our meeting demonstrates our firm commitment to finding durable peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as part of our collective aspirations to achieve the Africa we want.”

He said there was need to implement directives from the recent EAC-SADC summit, which called for a comprehensive roadmap to peace.

The officials reviewed a joint roadmap outlining immediate, medium, and long-term plans to address the crisis. This roadmap included the establishment of a technical coordination mechanism to monitor the implementation of joint decisions, a critical step in addressing residual issues related to peace and security in the eastern DRC.

“Our meeting will consider the EAC-SADC joint roadmap, which details immediate, medium, and long-term implementation plans for our mechanism,” said Amb Chimbindi.

Brigadier General Rugendo highlighted the importance of learning from past interventions, including the involvement of the United Nations and the East African Community Regional Force. “The situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been there for quite some time. Various interventions have happened,” said Brig Gen Rugendo.

“The United Nations has been there for a couple of years. The East African Community Regional Force was there for one year. The SAMIDRC has been there for the last one year. We have all learnt lessons from our successes and challenges.”

He stressed the need for an inclusive dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2773 of 2025, which emphasises that military solutions are not viable.

The discussions yesterday were critical in shaping the outcomes of today’s Council of Ministers meeting. Both chairpersons emphasised the importance of collaboration and sustainable solutions.

“We cannot afford to fail our ministers,” said Brigadier Rugendo. “It is therefore important that we approach our engagement with open minds, a spirit of collaboration, and a firm resolve to advance sustainable solutions.”

With the eastern DRC crisis posing a significant threat to regional stability and prosperity, today’s Council of Ministers meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for effective strategies to restore peace. The joint efforts of SADC and EAC underscore the importance of regional co-operation in addressing complex security challenges.

As the two blocs work towards a co-ordinated response, the focus remains on achieving lasting peace and stability in the eastern DRC, a goal that is vital for the prosperity of both the SADC and EAC regions.