Uhuru preps: Nembudziya becomes confluence of progress

Nembudziya Open Grounds change rooms taking shape at the venue of the 2025 National Independence celebrations in Gokwe

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau

NEMBUDZIYA Open Grounds are becoming a confluence of progress in Gokwe North.

The site’s rapid development ahead of the 45th Independence Day and Uhuru Cup, exemplifies this year’s celebrations’ themed “Zim @ 45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030” ethos.

The convergence of national celebration and infrastructural advancement is set to leave a lasting mark, with over 100 000 participating in this historic moment.

Leading up to the main celebrations, the Children’s Party, hosted by the First Family is scheduled for April 17th at Nyamuroro High School, with the Independence Gala taking place at Nembudziya Government High School the same evening.

Over 3 000 child delegates will be accommodated at Nyamuroro High School from April 15th to 19th.

Major infrastructure projects are progressing well at the principal event arena, the gala site, and the Children’s Party venue.

The Government has drilled over 120 boreholes across Gokwe North and South, including the event sites.

The celebrations will feature the lighting of the Independence Flame, the traditional Torch Relay and a variety of cultural performances by dance troupes and artists from Kwekwe, Gokwe and other districts.

Football enthusiasts can look forward to matches between Simba Bhora and FC Platinum during the main celebrations, while Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos will play at the Children’s Party.

In previous years, Harare has been the host of the national festivities, but under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has directed that the commemorations be rotated across the different provinces, aligning with his administration’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind. Rotating the celebrations ensures that all regions of the country benefit from the legacy projects associated with hosting the main event.

Engineer Akim Maravira, Director of the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, confidently said that key infrastructure projects are well beyond the halfway mark, guaranteeing the event.

“Everyone is busy here in Gokwe Nembudziya, where the 2025 Independence Day Celebrations will be held. We have accelerated our pace, and works are at 75 percent completion, with a target of April 10th for all works to be finalised,” he said.

One of the road contractors, Mr Benny Majoni, confirmed that the road connecting Kadoma, Sanyati, and Nembudziya is currently under rehabilitation, with works progressing rapidly.

“We are working on the Kadoma-Sanyati road and are progressing well. We are pleased that this year’s Independence Day Celebrations will be held in our area for the first time, thanks to the Second Republic,” he said.

Local youths and the community have welcomed the developments, praising the Second Republic’s inclusive development agenda.

“We thank the government for creating employment for us; roads are being rehabilitated, and the area has been upgraded, thanks to the Second Republic for adhering to the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” said Mr Amon Ncube.

Last week, Zanu PF Midlands Provincial party chairperson, Cde Edson Chiherenge, noted the significant progress in Gokwe North District.

“The Independence Day celebrations have brought with them substantial development in Gokwe North and South Districts. As of today (Thursday), most projects are at 70 percent completion as we approach the April 18th celebrations,” he stated.

Cde Chiherenge emphasised that the Government is constructing two state-of-the-art boys’ and girls’ hostels at Nyamuroro Secondary School, the venue for the Children’s Party. Furthermore, the celebrations will include the commissioning of a state-of-the-art nursing school at Nembudziya District Hospital.