Source: Sadc forecasts heavy rains, potential floods till Tuesday | The Sunday Mail

Theseus Shambare

THE SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) has issued a yellow alert showing that the current heavy rainfall being experienced in some parts of Zimbabwe is expected to extend to Tuesday.

The alert warns of potential flash floods, landslides and river overflows in several countries, including Zimbabwe.

A yellow alert signifies a moderate level of risk or caution, prompting individuals and the authorities to be aware of potential threats and take necessary precautions.

“Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of south-western and eastern DRC, north-western and south-eastern Angola, western Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, south-western parts of Madagascar, eastern Namibia, north-western, central to south-eastern parts of South Africa, central to southern Tanzania, most of Zambia, and the northern parts of Zimbabwe,” read part of the advisory.

The SHOC urged member states to closely monitor weather forecasts and disseminate timely information to the public.

“Communities in high-risk areas are advised to be vigilant of associated flash flood incidences,” the advisory cautioned.

The SHOC advised member states to strengthen infrastructure resilience, review emergency communication protocols and activate evacuation plans.

“Effective coordination and collective efforts are vital to minimising the potential impact of the approaching weather system,” read the advisory.

Acting chief director responsible for the Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Mr Leonard Munamati said the SHOC statement comes at a time the ministry has adopted an online system coded “Early warning and early action”.

“Early warnings and early actions are crucial in agriculture and food security because they enable farmers, policymakers and other stakeholders to enhance preparedness and response to agriculture matters, to reduce harm, minimise economic losses, reduce mortality, mitigate disaster, save lives and support long-term resilience,” Mr Munamati explained.

“In this case, the warning is colour-coded yellow; therefore, we say, while people exercise caution, farmers need to take advantage of these heavy rains to harvest rainwater for future use.”

A five-day forecast issued by the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe on Friday has predicted above-normal rainfall in most parts of the country.