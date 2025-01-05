Source: Wrangle over property mogul’s estate takes new twist | The Sunday Mail

Nyore Madzianike

THE wrangle over property mogul Eddie Pfugari’s estate has taken a new twist after one of the late businessman’s daughters was accused of using fake documents to claim part of the US$48 million worth of assets.

Naume Makumbe (54) is accused of using a fake marriage certificate of her late mother Mildred Nyanyiwa and the late Edward Nyanyiwa (Snr) — also known as Pfugari — to register the estate.

Makumbe is set to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on January 17 for continuation of trial on charges of fraud.

She is, however, denying the charges.

Edward Nyanyiwa (Jnr) is the complainant in the matter.

According to the State, Mildred Nyanyiwa died in 2005 while she was on separation from Edward Nyanyiwa (Snr), who later died in 2019.

It is alleged that sometime in 1980, Nyanyiwa (Snr) registered Eddie Pfugari (Pvt) Limited together with Makumbe’s mother.

The court heard that Makumbe’s mother resigned from the company in July 1989.

Following the death of her mother, Makumbe is said to have registered her late mother’s estate in 2015 under R2893/15.

Nyanyiwa (Snr) was then summoned to an edict meeting to choose the executor of Mildred’s estate, which he contested by claiming his late ex-wife had no properties that could be registered in her name.

He later died and an executor was appointed by the Master of the High Court under DR471/19.

It is alleged that between April 2019 and October 2019, Makumbe tendered uncertified copies of Eddies Pfugari (Pvt) Limited documents and a fake copy of a marriage certificate of her mother and Nyanyiwa (Snr) to one lawyer, Mr Mufara, for administration of the estate at the Master of the High Court.

It is further claimed when Makumbe tendered the documents, she knew they were fake.

When Nyanyiwa (Jnr) discovered the reported fraudulent act, he lodged a complaint with the police.

According to the State, findings from investigations at the Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) revealed that the marriage certificate was fake, as the signatures of the marriage officer, identified as W.K. Dube, did not match.

It was also established that the marriage certificate was not registered with the Registrar of Marriages.

It is alleged that Makumbe’s mother was only customarily married.

Eddies Pfugari was a renowned property mogul, who developed several residential areas around the country.