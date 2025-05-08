Source: Sadc seeks answers to energy crisis -Newsday Zimbabwe

ENERGY and Power Development minister July Moyo says there is urgent need for regional collaboration to address the energy crisis in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

Moyo said this at the Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition in Maputo.

The two-day conference was officially opened by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

“Energy is a crucial enabler of industrialisation, powering machinery, processes and transportation essential for economic growth,” Moyo said, adding that access to affordable and reliable energy was vital for enhancing productivity and promoting job creation.

The Sadc region, which is grappling with significant electricity shortages, faces unique challenges, particularly in rural areas where about 32% has access to power.

Moyo said dependence on coal by most Sadc countries, especially Zimbabwe, was disastrous,

“Approximately 74% of Sadc’s electricity is generated from coal, contributing to environmental problems and limiting diversification,” he said.

“Adopting cleaner technologies and diversifying fuel sources will go a long way in improving efficiencies and supporting sustainable development.”

Moyo noted that Zimbabwe is particularly affected by ageing infrastructure and climate change, which have impacted generation at the Kariba Hydro Power Station.

“We are mitigating these challenges by promoting private sector participation, particularly through captive power production,” he explained.

“We can benefit from the hydro potential of the Zambezi and Inga rivers’ basins, as well as vast deposits of natural gas in Mozambique and oil in Angola.

“The Southern African Power Pool must be at the centre of all power supply in the region.”

He suggested that Zimbabwe’s central geographical position can play a key role in power trading through improved transmission infrastructure.

Moyo also outlined ongoing strategies to develop vital fuel infrastructure corridors to ensure fuel supply security.

“Investment in energy-related infrastructure will support regional industrialisation and economic development,” he noted.

He was referring to the expansion of the fuel pipeline between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“The fuel pipeline between Mozambique and Zimbabwe is being expanded in order to increase its capacity to five billion litres per annum,” he said.

“This will enable the pipeline infrastructure to meet the current and future fuel demand of Zimbabwe and regional hinterland countries.”

Sadc is experiencing persistent power shortages, with countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia enduring long hours of load-shedding.