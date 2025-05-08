Source: Mnangagwa urges discipline in Zanu PF –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday urged party members in leadership and strategic positions to remain loyal and committed to Zanu PF to ensure stability in the ruling party.

Mnangagwa made the remarks yesterday, while addressing a politburo meeting at the party’s headquarters.

“The new membership boom being realised within the party is a welcome development,” he said.

“It is, however, critically important that cadres and deployees assigned to leadership positions and strategic national duties remain loyal, patriotic and committed to wholeheartedly serve the people of our motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Women and the youth, as well as professionals from across the socio-economic spectrum, should find a comfortable home in our mass revolutionary party.”

Zanu PF is torn apart by divisions over a controversial plot by Mnangagwa’s loyalists to have his term of office extended by two years from 2028 to 2030.

Mnangagwa has, however, publicly insisted that he does not intend to have his term of office extended.

Yesterday, he said the party remained united and was experiencing membership growth.

“I expect that the dynamic and diversity of skills as well as competencies emerging from the composition of our membership will enable cells/villages, branches, districts and provinces to be better equipped and more responsive to the needs of communities,” he said.

“This must ultimately accelerate the realisation of our party objectives and Vision 2030.”

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was expecting a bumper harvest.

“In the agricultural sector, the adoption of high technology as well as modernisation of our grain storage facilities are set to consolidate our national food security and sovereignty,” he said.

“We are expecting yet another bumper harvest, from the 2024/25 season.

“The recent commissioning of the artificial intelligence enabled Grain Marketing Board grain silos in Kwekwe, will have far-reaching impact on our climate change mitigation strategies.”