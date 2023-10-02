Source: SADC tightens the screws
On Thursday 28th September 2023, the SADC TROIKA ORGAN officially wrote to Zanu PF outlining the Organ Troika deliberations and their recommendations which among others included most importantly FRESH ELECTIONS in Zimbabwe.
The other softer recommendation was some sort of a GNU with the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition For Change.
ZANU PF immediately called for a Politburo Meeting ( their supreme decision-making body) in which their President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that no Fresh ELECTIONS were going to be held in Zimbabwe. This was in reply to the SADC TROIKA ORGAN communique to them.
Publicly that’s what ZANU PF is saying. Their propaganda machine the Herald and ZBC are screaming, loudly.
However, we have it on good authority that ZANU PF is preparing for a Government of National Unity GNU with the Citizens Coalition For Change Leader Nelson Chamisa. This is meant to appease SADC whose stance on Zimbabwe this time is firm. Their only setback is Advocate Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition For Change is NOT interested in the GNU. He wants a TRANSITIONAL AUTHORITY that will pave the way to a FREE, FAIR and TRANSPARENT Elections in Zimbabwe.
In that tight corner, ZANU PF is trying everything to save themselves. The CCC: , “They ( ZANU PF) have started impersonating the CCC circulating calls on the People of Zimbabwe to get into the streets to Protest..the same way they impersonated President Chamisa on the eve of elections on pamphlets telling the People not to go and vote… that’s the level of their desperation. If you hear them say that don’t listen to them. The Only Command on the way forward will come from President Chamisa. “
COMMENTS