Source: Sanyatwe ‘endorses’ 2030 agenda -Newsday Zimbabwe

NYANGA North legislator and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage deputy minister Chido Sanyatwe on Saturday shocked Zanu PF structures after she allegedly made a volte-face to endorse efforts by party structures to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office to 2030.

Sanyatwe, an alleged close ally of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, made the shock U-turn during the launch of the Presidential Constituency Empowerment Programme in Nyanga over the weekend.

Mnangagwa’s special investment adviser Paul Tungwarara, who has been on a whirlwind tour of Manicaland where he distributed US$25 000 to each constituency in Nyanga, presided over the function.

Manicaland has eight districts and Tungwarara had visited six districts before the Nyanga excursion over the weekend.

He has distributed the funds to 23 constituencies in the province and is expected to end his tour in Mutare, where he is expected to avail funds to three constituencies, Chikanga, Dangamvura and Mutare respectively, on Sunday.

Interestingly, Sanyatwe, who is the wife of Sports minister Anslem Sanyatwe, had not attended all Tungwarara’s empowerment programmes in six districts.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sanyatwe shocked party supporters when she chanted the “ED2030” slogan despite reportedly snubbing other events convened by Tungwarara.

All eyes were on her when the people gathered, with sources in the ruling party in Manicaland saying she was caught between a rock and a hard place.

“She was under pressure to attend the empowerment programme in Nyanga because if she did not attend, it was a deliberate snub of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s policies

and empowerment programmes,” the sources said.

“She eventually attended the empowerment programme and her slogan said it all, supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 Vision.”

Sanyatwe received the US$25 000 empowerment fund together with Nyanga South MP Supa Mandiwanzira.

In her address, she applauded Mnangagwa’s efforts to empower the constituencies, while hailing Tungwarara for his tremendous efforts in leaving no one behind.

“I would like to thank the special adviser Paul Tungwarara for all these efforts in reviving our community through these empowerment funds.

“My constituency has no opposition councillors since 2018 up to now and my people will remain in the ruling party forever, and with the empowerment funds, they will continue to see the good thing about our President.”