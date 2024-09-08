Source: Satellite internet service goes live in Zimbabwe | The Sunday Mail

Emmanuel Kafe

THE satellite internet service provided by Starlink officially activated its signal in Zimbabwe yesterday, in a development that marks a giant leap in the country’s quest to boost digital connectivity, as well as access to affordable and ubiquitous internet services.

Starlink’s billionaire founder Mr Elon Musk yesterday confirmed activation of the service on his X handle.

“Starlink now available in Zimbabwe!” he said.

It is believed the service will revolutionise internet access, particularly in underserved urban and rural areas.

President Mnangagwa in May approved the licensing of Starlink by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) as part of efforts to deepen the digital economy, bridge the digital divide and deliver on the promise to “leave no one and no place behind”.

Innovation, science and technology, he said, were one of the strategic pillars that anchor the Second Republic’s developmental agenda under Vision 2030.

“The entry by Starlink in the digital telecommunications space in Zimbabwe is expected to result in the deployment of high-speed, low-cost LEO (low-earth orbit) internet infrastructure throughout Zimbabwe and particularly in all the rural areas,” said President Mnangagwa then.

“This will be in fulfilment of my administration’s undertaking to leave no one and no place behind.”

Starlink is now shipping equipment directly to consumers in Zimbabwe.

Some of the licensed agents say they are now ready to roll out the service.

ZODSAT chief executive officer Mr Arnold Chimambo told The Sunday Mail yesterday that the company was ready to bring “reliable internet to all corners of the nation”.

“Our company has so far ordered 2 866 Starlink standard actuated kits and an additional 1 228 high-performance kits as part of our commitment to bringing reliable internet access to all corners of the nation.

“Our goal is to ensure that everyone in Zimbabwe can benefit from high-speed, unlimited internet access,” he said.

The service’s ability to provide high-speed internet without the need for extensive ground infrastructure is considered transformative.

“Starlink’s presence will enable farmers, students and entrepreneurs in rural areas to access information and resources that were previously out of reach. This is a game-changer for the entire country,” Mr Chimambo added.

Digital expert and ICT (information and communication technology) research consultant Mr Willard Shoka said Starlink’s entry into the market will encourage competition and improve services, digital access and bridge the digital divide.

“In a landscape where digital access is increasingly vital for education, business and communication, Starlink is positioned to play a key role in shaping the country’s digital future,” he said.

“As competition in the internet service market intensifies, consumers can look forward to better services and pricing options, ultimately benefitting from the advent of this cutting-edge technology.”

The service, which relies on a constellation of low-orbit satellites, is reportedly capable of download speeds ranging from 50 megabits per second (Mbps) to 200 Mbps, with latency of between 20 milliseconds and 40 milliseconds, a substantial improvement from the many existing internet options in the country.

The cheapest hardware package costs US$223, including shipping, and the internet service costs US$30 a month.

The top-end unlimited package costs US$373 for the hardware and US$50 monthly.

The launch of Starlink is expected to spur competition in Zimbabwe’s internet market, potentially leading to improved services and more competitive pricing from existing providers.

Starlink offers several advantages over existing internet options in Zimbabwe, including wider coverage, unlimited data, consistent speeds and quick setup.

However, in urban areas, it will compete with fast, unlimited fibre-based services.