Source: School Head, Teacher Arrested Over ZIMSEC Exams Leak – Pindula News

The school head and a teacher at Thokozani Secondary School, Insiza district, Matabeleland South Province have been arrested on allegations of conniving to leak a Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level paper.

The headmaster, Gainmore Muzezewa, and the teacher, Howard Zipore, are set to appear before a magistrate at Filabusi Magistrate Court.

In a statement on Friday, ZIMSEC warned examination centre administrators that they risk arrest and prosecution for any leakages of exam papers.

ZIMSEC said some candidates, examination administrators, and members of the public have been arrested and have appeared before the courts for leaking examination papers. It said: