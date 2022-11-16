Source: ZERA Announces Fuel Prices Effective 16 November 2022 – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced new fuel prices effective 16 November 2022. The previous review was on 03 November 2022. Pindula News presents the statement issued by ZERA:

PETROLEUM PRICES – — 16 November 2022

Please be advised of the fuel prices for diesel and blend effective 16 November 2022.

The prices are as follows:

Diesel 50 (ZWL/ litre) – $1 101.84 Blend — E20 (ZWL/ litre) – $1 022.47 Diesel 50 (US$ / litre) – $1.73 Blend — E20 (US$/litre) – $1.60

ZERA advised the public and operators that the blending ratio remains at E20.

Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

ZERA on 03 November 2022 reviewed prices as follows:

Diesel ZWL$1.091.75 , up from ZWL$1.094.77 per litre

, up from per litre Petrol ZWL$992.45, up from ZWL$976.17 per litre

Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle.