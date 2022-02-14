Source: Schweppes Zimbabwe loses R250 million Supreme Court Appeal | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Schweppes Zimbabwe has lost a bid to overturn a High Court judgement by Justice Tawanda Chitapi in a R250 million packaging supply deal to Blakely Investments.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Chinembiri Bhunu sitting with Justice George Chiweshe and Justice Joseph Musakwa dismissed the appeal with costs on an ex tempore judgement.

The High Court last year threw out Swheppes’ application tonullify a three-year-old agreement on the basis that it was fraught with numerous irregularities.

The June 2021 case was predicated on the Coca-Cola subsidiary’s contention that it could not honour payments to the South African-based company, as the contract relied on had been negotiated in violation of its own procurement policies by one of its senior executives and the country’s exchange control regulations.